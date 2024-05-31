Business

U.S. invests GHC10m in sustainable fonio production to increase food security and economic opportunities in Ghana’s North

Grace Fonio Packaging 1 1140x684 USAID Ghana Deputy Mission Director shows off a new package of fonio

Fri, 31 May 2024 Source: gh.usembassy.gov

The U.S. government, via USAID, is investing $742,000 in fonio production to boost food security and improve livelihoods in northern Ghana.

This funding will help AMAATI, a Ghanaian social enterprise, expand its fonio processing capacity from three to ten metric tonnes daily at its Tamale factory. Fonio, a nutritious, drought-resistant grain, also regenerates soil.

Since 2021, USAID's support has enabled AMAATI to develop a 1,000-hectare fonio farm, train 8,100 farmers, mostly women and youth, and export fonio worth $4.6 million.

The investment highlights USAID's commitment to empowering communities and enhancing agricultural practices in Ghana.

Read full article

Source: gh.usembassy.gov