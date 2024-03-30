UMB welcomes appointment of Dr. Joseph France as an advisor

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB)

The Board of Universal Merchant Bank Ltd (UMB) has officially acknowledged the appointment of Dr. Joseph France as an Advisor to bolster the bank's efforts in its recapitalization initiative, as outlined in the Bank of Ghana's press release dated March 28th.

In a statement, the UMB Board of Directors reaffirmed the bank's commitment to meeting the requirements of the post-Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) recovery plan. All banks were given until December 2025 to restore their minimum paid-up capital, and UMB is steadfast in its objective to achieve full recapitalization well before the stipulated deadline.



Expressing gratitude to the Bank of Ghana for appointing Dr. France, the statement emphasized UMB's resilience and determination to serve its customers, stakeholders, and the public with unwavering dedication. The appointment of Dr. France is seen as a strategic move to complement the bank's commitment to its stakeholders.



UMB assured Dr. France of its full cooperation and dedication to expediting the recapitalization process within the prescribed timeframe. The board and management are committed to working closely with Dr. France to ensure the successful conclusion of the recapitalization efforts.

Established on March 15, 1972, Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) is renowned for its comprehensive banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of its diverse clientele. As a leading Ghanaian indigenous bank, UMB is known for its entrepreneurial spirit, technological innovation, and distinctive banking solutions.



Currently operating thirty-five branches, three UMB Centres for Businesses, and one UMB PPP Incubator Centre, along with a vast network of ATMs, UMB is committed to providing top-notch financial solutions. The bank holds ISO 27001 and PCI DSS certifications and offers a full suite of omnichannel solutions, including the UMB SpeedApp mobile banking solution.