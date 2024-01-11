Unfair E-Levy tax will be scrapped if I'm made president – Mahama assures

Former President and flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama

The former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has said that he will scrap the 1% electronic levy if voted into power.

He believes that the tax is not fair and prevents the citizens from embracing the cashless society the country has been fighting for.



John Mahama said while speaking at the University of Ghana that “it is inequitable tax, it’s not a fair tax, it prevents people from the uptake of our moving towards a cashless society and so when NDC comes, we will remove that tax. I’ve said it bluntly.”



On providing subsidies on data for students, he indicated that there is no problem with the government providing subsidies.

According to John Dramani Mahama, educational institutions should have wifi hotspots in some areas of their campuses so that they can access the internet with ease and that will help in their academics.



“I don’t see anything wrong with the government subsidizing access to wifi for public institutions like the University of Ghana and other educational institutions. There should be hotspots where you can go and stand and do data and then go back and relax.”



