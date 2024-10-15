Business

Value of top 50 mining companies jumps to second highest on record

Gold Stocks List 730x375 Value of top 50 mining companies jumps to second highest on record

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: mining.com

At the end of Q3 2024, the MINING.COM top 50 ranking of the world's most valuable miners reached a combined market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, up $76 billion from June, largely driven by gold and royalty stocks.

Gold and royalty companies saw a 16% value increase, while copper specialists gained 36% year-to-date. Notable newcomers include Alamos Gold, while lithium stocks struggled, with three exiting the rankings.

The traditional big five miners—BHP, Rio Tinto, Glencore, Vale, and Anglo American—lost $24 billion in 2024, reflecting ongoing challenges in iron ore markets.

Source: mining.com