Value of top 50 mining companies jumps to second highest on record

At the end of Q3 2024, the MINING.COM top 50 ranking of the world's most valuable miners reached a combined market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, up $76 billion from June, largely driven by gold and royalty stocks.

Gold and royalty companies saw a 16% value increase, while copper specialists gained 36% year-to-date. Notable newcomers include Alamos Gold, while lithium stocks struggled, with three exiting the rankings.

The traditional big five miners—BHP, Rio Tinto, Glencore, Vale, and Anglo American—lost $24 billion in 2024, reflecting ongoing challenges in iron ore markets.



