We appreciate your support- Justmoh Executive Chairman to Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry

Mr.. Justice Amoh ( middle) with the executives of the Chamber of Construction Industry

The Executive Chairman of Justmoh Group of Companies, Mr. Justice Amoh, has commended the leadership of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI), for supporting and encouraging excellence in Ghana’s construction sector.

The Justmoh Group of Companies made up of Homa Oil, Atlantic Concrete Products, Justmac Ventures Ghana Ltd and Justmoh Mining Services Ltd was adjudged the overall Best Construction Company of the Year 2022/2023 at the Ghana Construction Industry Excellence Awards organized by the GhCCI in recognition of construction companies who have distinguished themselves during the period.



Mr. Fosu commended the GhCCI when its leadership led by the Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Tetteh Martey crowned Mr Fosu with a 24-carat gold coronation necklace in his office in Accra. The brief but important ceremony formed the completion of the awards ceremony which took place few weeks ago at the Accra International Conference Center.



It was witnessed by the General Secretary, Ms Naa Lamiley Bentil and the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Emmanuel Cherry and the staff of the company.



“I want to express my appreciation to the Chamber for encouraging hardworking construction firms to also know that at least if nobody is looking at them the Chamber is closely behind them and is appreciating their efforts to the nation building. “ We want to assure you that we will continue to work as partners to build mother Ghana."





The GhCCI organizes the biennial awards, the most respected in the country’s construction space to recognize and encourage pacesetters in the industry.



Mr. Martey took the opportunity to congratulate Justice Amoh for building an impressive brand comparable to any company in the continent. He emphasized that the Chamber would continue to recognize and award deserving companies to promote excellence in the space. He urged Mr Fosu to continue with the good works and build on the company’s laurels.