We would not accept any import licensing or permit regime – GUTA

Business
Thu, 22 Aug 2024 Source: classfmonline.com
The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has asked President Akufo-Addo not to approve the Ghana Shippers Authority Act, 2024, citing unresolved issues.
They claim the Act was finalized without adequate stakeholder input and reintroduces a controversial shipment information system.
GUTA argues that legislative instruments can't fix the Act's flaws, and they want the President to delay approval until these concerns are addressed.
