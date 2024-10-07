Business

Where Africa's wealthy invest: The top 5 hotspots revealed

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: businessinsiderafrica

Africa's elite, numbering over 136,000 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and 20 billionaires, are increasingly seeking investment opportunities abroad.

Top destinations attracting these wealthy individuals include Singapore, known for its robust financial regulations and no capital gains tax; Dubai, with its booming real estate market and Golden Visa program; London, offering prime real estate and prestigious education; Portugal, with its attractive tax benefits and Golden Visa; and the U.S., which provides diverse investment opportunities and top-tier education.

Mauritius, recognized for its offshore financial benefits and idyllic lifestyle, also stands out as a growing investment hub.

Source: businessinsiderafrica