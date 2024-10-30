Why Wikipedia has landed in legal trouble in India

Wikipedia is locked in one of its biggest legal battles in India

Source: BBC

Wikipedia is facing a significant legal challenge in India due to a lawsuit from Asian News International (ANI), which claims the site published defamatory content about it.

The Delhi High Court ordered Wikipedia to disclose user identities behind these edits, threatening to shut down the platform if it did not comply.



Experts warn that the case could lead to increased control over Wikipedia pages and self-censorship among editors, potentially diminishing access to neutral information.

The outcome could set a precedent affecting Wikipedia's operations in India and its approach to user-generated content globally.



