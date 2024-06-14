Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Business
0

World Bank approves $260m for Ghana's energy sector recovery

World Bank Building The World Bank Group

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The World Bank has approved a $250 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA) and a $10 million grant from the Energy Sector Management Assistance Programme to support Ghana's four-year Energy Sector Recovery Programme for Results (PforR).

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live