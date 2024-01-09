World's most expensive private jets and who owns them

Alisher Umanov's private jet is the largest and most expensive custom made in Europe

For the super-rich and wealthy, owning a private jet is not only for convenience but a privilege that comes at a huge financial cost.

From maintenance fees, logistics, customised needs and personnel to run private jet operations, the demand for luxury is reaching an unprecedented level as manufacturers in the business aviation sector continue to offer private jets with high-performance and unique features.



GhanaWeb Business takes a look at the wealthiest private jets in the world and the individuals who own them.



On top of the list is Russian oligarch, Alisher Umanov who owns an Airbus A340-300 aircraft. Umanov whose net worth is estimated around $19.5 billion uses arguably the largest custom private jet in Russia and Europe.



The custom private jet is estimated to cost around $400 million.



In second place is Chinese billionaire Joseph Lau who owns a Boeing 747-8 VIP airliner which is estimated to cost around $367 million. The custom private jet has been tailored to meet his luxurious needs and taste.

In addition to the list comes the Sultan of Brunei who took the third spot with his $230 million Boeing 747-430 airliner. The custom private jet has been aptly nicknamed the ‘Flying Palace’.



The full list is compiled with assistance from simpleflying.com which is one of the world’s largest aviation news websites. It was curated between 2022 and 2023.



See the list below



1. Alisher Umanov: Airbus A340-300 - $400 million



2. Joseph Lau: Boeing 747-8 VIP - $367 million

3. Sultan of Brunei: Boeing 747-430 - $230 million



4. Roman Abramovich: Boeing 757 - $170 million



5. Kim Kardashian: Gulfstream G650ER - $150 million



6. Donald Trump: Boeing 757 - $100 million



7. Richard Branson: Dassault Falcon 50EX - $75 million; and Oprah Winfrey: Gulfstream GH50 - $75 million

8. Mukesh Ambani: Boeing Business Jet 2 - $73 million



9. Elon Musk; Jeff Bezos; Sergey Brin; Larry Page: Gulfstream G650 ER - $70 million each



10. Bill Gates: Bombardier 8000 - $66 million



11. Jay-Z: Bombardier Challenger 850 - $40 million



