YEA showcase electric taxi programme for Okada riders

Okada Taxi77205053 This initiative will transition riders from motorcycles to electric taxis

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is launching an Electric Taxi Programme to offer a safer, eco-friendly livelihood alternative for Okada riders and other young people.

This initiative will transition riders from motorcycles to electric taxis, promoting road safety and reducing environmental impact.

The programme aligns with green energy goals and aims to create job opportunities while supporting sustainable development.

Details on how to apply will be announced soon, encouraging eligible youth to take advantage of this opportunity.

