Year In Review: Prominent business personalities who died in 2023

This year, Ghana lost quite a number of prominent people from the world of politics, entertainment, and sports.

The business fraternity wasn’t spared either as some well-known personalities passed on this year. Some of these people served as statesmen while others were well-established businessmen or entrepreneurs.



Below are the personalities who passed away in the year 2023:



Dr Anthony Akoto Osei



The former Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Tafo Pankrono in Kumasi died on Monday, March 20, 2023, following a brief illness.



His death was announced on Parliament’s official Facebook page. "Former Old Tafo MP, Hon. Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto passes away. May he rest in peace," Parliament's post accompanied by a photo of the deceased read.



In President Akufo-Addo's first term, from 2017 to 2021, Dr. Akoto Osei held the position of Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation.

Between January 2005 and January 2021, he represented Tafo Pankrono as a member of parliament. While in Parliament, he also served as the Ranking Member of the Committee on Finance, and a member of the Interior and Defence committees of the House.



Andrew Clocanas



The contractor of the infamous Saglemi Housing Project, Andrew Clocanas, passed away at his Airport Residential Apartment.



The body was discovered in his bathroom under a shower on Saturday, October 20, 2023.



Clocanas was finally laid to rest following a cremation at the Lashibi Funeral Home on November 7, 2023.



Meanwhile, Andrews Clocanas was still on trial in connection with the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project. Others standing trial alongside him include Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah, a former Minister of Water Resources, Works, and Housing; Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, a former Chief Director of the ministry; Collins Dauda, former Minister of Works and Housing and Nouvi Tettey Angelo, Chief Executive Officer and owner of Ridge Management Solutions Ghana Limited.

The group is facing a total of 70 charges. They are alleged to have wilfully caused financial loss to the state regarding the approved $200 million for the Saglemi project.



Bennet Adomah Agyekum (Kikibees)



Bennet Adomah Agyekum popularly known as Kikibees was a businessman and owner of the Kikibees Restaurant and Lounge in Accra.



His death followed a shroud of controversies as his girlfriend was accused of allegedly killing him.



Mam Yandey Joof, the alleged girlfriend of the late Bennet Agyekum-Adoma was remanded into police custody by a District Court in Madina.



There were other reports of the entrepreneur being involved in drugs or committed suicide. But Cecilia Adomah, the mother of Kikibees CEO, kicked against claims that her son either committed suicide or died from the influence of drugs. The bereaved mother insisted that her son is nothing like the bad image that is been painted by the police.

Although Ben was at his lover's house the night he passed away, according to police findings that were presented in court, the allegations that Yandey had shot or stabbed him were false.



According to the reports, Ben had taken drugs before seeing his girlfriend, which made him hyperactive. When he got to her house, there was an altercation.



Bennet Adomah Agyekum was buried on December 10, 2023.



Daniel Okyem Aboagye



Former Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, passed away on September 23, 2023.



The late Okyem Aboagye was an MP for four years following his overwhelming win in the 2015 New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary over Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu. His term as an MP ended in 2021.

He was a member of the Finance Committee during his time as a legislator, but Francis Asenso-Boakye defeated him in the NPP primary in advance of the general elections in 2020. The well-known transport company 2M Express was led by Mr. Okyem Aboagye.



