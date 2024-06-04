10 Amazing Benefits And Uses Of Mango Leaves That You May Not Have Known

Mnago Leaves

Mango leaves, rich in phytochemicals like 3 beta-taraxerol, may help treat diabetes by enhancing insulin function and glycogen synthesis. They can alleviate diabetic symptoms, angiopathy, retinopathy, and hyperglycemia. Drinking an infusion of soaked leaves is beneficial.

