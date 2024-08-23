Lifestyle

10 Foods That Seem Healthy But Aren't

Man Drinking Smoothie.png Mna drinking Smoothies

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Many foods are often perceived as healthy due to buzzwords like "all-natural," "gluten-free," and "organic." However, these labels can be misleading. For example, foods like yogurt, granola, and kale chips may seem nutritious but still high in sugar, fat, or calories. A gluten-free or low in cholesterol food doesn’t necessarily make it healthy, as it may still be unhealthy in other ways, such as containing excessive sugar or fats. Consumers should look beyond the "health halo" and examine the overall nutritional content of foods before assuming they are beneficial.

