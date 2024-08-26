10 harmful Effects Of Eating Too Much Gralic

Garlic

Garlic, while beneficial, can have harmful side effects if consumed in excess. It may cause liver toxicity, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and heartburn. Garlic can also lead to bad breath, dizziness, and excessive sweating. Its blood-thinning properties make it risky when combined with blood-thinning medications, increasing the risk of internal bleeding. Pregnant and nursing women should avoid garlic, as it may induce labor or alter the taste of milk. Additionally, garlic may aggravate vaginal infections and should be avoided in such cases.

