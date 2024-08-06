Lifestyle

10 signs she is thinking about leaving you

Tue, 6 Aug 2024 Source: hackspirit.com

If your partner is quieter and less communicative, it's important to address it calmly to avoid feeling distant. Ensure the change isn't a sign she's considering leaving by discussing your feelings in a non-confrontational manner. In a healthy relationship, both partners take responsibility for their actions. Blaming you for everything, such as bad days or missed opportunities, can indicate she sees you as the problem and might be thinking of leaving. Addressing these issues calmly is crucial to maintaining a healthy connection.

