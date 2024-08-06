Lifestyle

12 Reasons You’re Not Sleeping Well

Difficulty Sleeping Difficulty Sleeping.

Tue, 6 Aug 2024 Source: goodrx.com

Many adults struggle with sleep due to factors like sleep disorders, mental health, medications, lifestyle choices, and diet. Common issues include napping too long, jet lag, anxiety, stress, depression, caffeine, alcohol, screen time, certain medications, eating before bed, and lack of movement. Sleep disorders, such as insomnia and sleep apnea, also contribute. If sleep problems persist, consulting a healthcare provider is advised. Remedies include good sleep hygiene, meditation, and herbal supplements. Addressing the root causes with professional guidance can improve sleep quality and overall health.

Source: goodrx.com