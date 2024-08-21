Lifestyle

15 Ways to Build Trust in a Relationship

Building Trust

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Trust is crucial in a relationship, much like avocado on toast—without it, the relationship crumbles. Trust eliminates constant worry about being betrayed or let down. To build and maintain trust, both partners must actively contribute rather than wait for the other to make the first move. This involves consistent actions such as keeping promises, being honest, transparent, and reliable, showing empathy, practicing good communication, and supporting each other. Trust grows through mutual effort, and being proactive in these areas strengthens the bond between partners, preventing the relationship from becoming "just toast."

