2024 Ghana Music Awards USA: King Promise wins Artiste of the Year Ghana [Full List]

The 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA has ended with King Promise taking home the prestigious Artiste of the Year (Ghana) award.

The event celebrated the best in Ghanaian music, both locally and within the Ghanaian diaspora in the United States.



Ghana Categories:



Artiste of the Year (GH): King Promise



Dancehall Artiste of the Year (GH): Stonebwoy



Gospel Artiste of the Year (GH): Diana Hamilton



Gospel Song of the Year (GH): “Aseda” by Naacee



Highlife Song of the Year (GH): “Kwaku Ananse” by Amerado



Rapper of the Year (GH): Strongman

New Artiste of the Year (GH): King Paluta



Collaboration of the Year (GH): The Band Fra ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta – “You Dey Feel the Vibe”



Highlife Artiste of the Year (GH): Kofi Kinaata



Songwriter of the Year (GH): Naacee



Hiplife and Hip Hop Song of the Year (GH): King Paluta



Most Popular Song of the Year (GH): “Terminator” by King Promise



USA Categories:



Emerging Artiste of the Year (USA): Akostik

New Artiste of the Year (USA): Juicee



Most Popular Artiste of the Year (USA): Nana NYC



Gospel Song of the Year (USA): Pen and Jeff – “I Am Grateful”



Gospel Artiste of the Year (USA): Mz Nana



Best International Act: Samuel Sey



Hiplife and Hip-Hop Song of the Year (USA): C Burn – “Logoligi”



Afro Pop/ Afro Beat Artiste of the Year (USA): Ama Karin



Hiplife/ Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year (USA): FNF

Artiste of the Year (USA) – Past 5 Years: Millicent Yankey



Concert of the Year (USA): Herty Corgie



Best Collaboration of the Year (USA): Bazil Lakai



Female Artiste of the Year (USA): Cee Music



Male Artiste of the Year (USA): Nee Ose Adeleke



Highlife Artiste of the Year (USA): Mr. Musik Mensah



Highlife Song of the Year (USA): Ade3f3 Kwakye – “Give Me Chance (Ma Me Kwan)”



Music Video of the Year (USA): Alice KD – “Kwana Abue”

Best DJ of the Year (USA): DJ TECH



Producer/Sound Engineer of the Year (USA): Jamin Beats



Best Rapper of the Year (USA): K Rocks



Afro Pop/ Afro Beats Song of the Year (USA): Jay Baba – “Money”



Female Vocalist of the Year (USA): Dr. Ama Kutin



Male Vocalist of the Year (USA): Ed Agyapong



The ceremony honoured the hard work and achievements of Ghanaian artists across genres and continents, highlighting the global influence of Ghanaian music.



King Promise’s multiple wins, including the coveted Artiste of the Year (Ghana) and Most Popular Song of the Year (Ghana) for “Terminator,” were among the night’s biggest highlights.



Read full article