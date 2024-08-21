2024 Ghana Music Awards USA: King Promise wins Artiste of the Year Ghana [Full List]
King Promise
The 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA has ended with King Promise taking home the prestigious Artiste of the Year (Ghana) award.
The event celebrated the best in Ghanaian music, both locally and within the Ghanaian diaspora in the United States.
Ghana Categories:
Artiste of the Year (GH): King Promise
Dancehall Artiste of the Year (GH): Stonebwoy
Gospel Artiste of the Year (GH): Diana Hamilton
Gospel Song of the Year (GH): “Aseda” by Naacee
Highlife Song of the Year (GH): “Kwaku Ananse” by Amerado
Rapper of the Year (GH): Strongman
New Artiste of the Year (GH): King Paluta
Collaboration of the Year (GH): The Band Fra ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta – “You Dey Feel the Vibe”
Highlife Artiste of the Year (GH): Kofi Kinaata
Songwriter of the Year (GH): Naacee
Hiplife and Hip Hop Song of the Year (GH): King Paluta
Most Popular Song of the Year (GH): “Terminator” by King Promise
USA Categories:
Emerging Artiste of the Year (USA): Akostik
New Artiste of the Year (USA): Juicee
Most Popular Artiste of the Year (USA): Nana NYC
Gospel Song of the Year (USA): Pen and Jeff – “I Am Grateful”
Gospel Artiste of the Year (USA): Mz Nana
Best International Act: Samuel Sey
Hiplife and Hip-Hop Song of the Year (USA): C Burn – “Logoligi”
Afro Pop/ Afro Beat Artiste of the Year (USA): Ama Karin
Hiplife/ Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year (USA): FNF
Artiste of the Year (USA) – Past 5 Years: Millicent Yankey
Concert of the Year (USA): Herty Corgie
Best Collaboration of the Year (USA): Bazil Lakai
Female Artiste of the Year (USA): Cee Music
Male Artiste of the Year (USA): Nee Ose Adeleke
Highlife Artiste of the Year (USA): Mr. Musik Mensah
Highlife Song of the Year (USA): Ade3f3 Kwakye – “Give Me Chance (Ma Me Kwan)”
Music Video of the Year (USA): Alice KD – “Kwana Abue”
Best DJ of the Year (USA): DJ TECH
Producer/Sound Engineer of the Year (USA): Jamin Beats
Best Rapper of the Year (USA): K Rocks
Afro Pop/ Afro Beats Song of the Year (USA): Jay Baba – “Money”
Female Vocalist of the Year (USA): Dr. Ama Kutin
Male Vocalist of the Year (USA): Ed Agyapong
The ceremony honoured the hard work and achievements of Ghanaian artists across genres and continents, highlighting the global influence of Ghanaian music.
King Promise’s multiple wins, including the coveted Artiste of the Year (Ghana) and Most Popular Song of the Year (Ghana) for “Terminator,” were among the night’s biggest highlights.
