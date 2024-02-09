2024 MOBO Awards: Asake wins Best African Artist

Asake

Nigerian musician, Asake triumphed as the Best African Artist of the Year at the prestigious 2024 MOBO Awards, held on Wednesday, February 7.

Defeating a competitive lineup including notable Nigerian artists Davido, Ayra Starr, Rema, Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, and Grammy-winning South African vocalist Tyla, Asake's victory solidifies his status as a rising star in the global music scene.



Joining the ranks of Nigerian luminaries such as 2Baba, D’Banj, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy, Asake's win adds to the rich tapestry of African excellence celebrated at the MOBO Awards.



Central Cee emerged as a dominant force, clinching Best Male for the second consecutive year and securing Best Song alongside Dave for their chart-topping collaboration "Sprinter."



The MOBO Awards, renowned for championing black musical talent both in the UK and worldwide, showcased a diverse array of winners across various genres, with no single artist monopolizing the accolades.



Here's a rundown of some of the notable winners:



- Best Male Act: Central Cee

- Best Female Act: Raye



- Album of the Year: Potter Payper – Real Back in Style



- Song of the Year: Central Cee and Dave – Sprinter



- Best Newcomer: Tunde



- Video of the Year: Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It (dir Klvdr)



- Best R&B/Soul Act: Sault

- Best Hip-Hop Act: Little Simz



- Best Grime Act: Bugzy Malone



- Best Drill Act: K-Trap



- Best International Act (US): Drake and 21 Savage



- Best Performance in a TV Show/Film**: Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, Snowfall



- Best Media Personality: ShxtsnGigs

- Best African Music Act: Asake



- Best Caribbean Music Act: Valiant



- Best Jazz Act**: Ezra Collective



- Best Alternative Music Act: Skindred



- Best Electronic/Dance Act: Shygirl



- Best Producer: Inflo

- Best Gospel Act: Limoblaze



- Lifetime Achievement Award: Soul II Soul



- Impact Award: Sugababes



- Paving the Way Award: Jessica Ennis-Hill



- Pioneer Award: Ghetts