25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards: Here's the full list of nominees

The anticipation for the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards reached its peak as the full list of nominees was unveiled at an event held at the Grand Arena in Accra.

The event, which also marked the introduction of Telecel as the new headline sponsor following Telecel's take over of Vodafone Ghana, brought together industry giants, emerging talents and music enthusiasts alike.



Scheduled to take place on June 1, 2024, the Telecel Ghana Music Awards promises to be a night of celebration, recognising the outstanding achievements and contributions of Ghanaian artistes across various genres.



Among the nominees announced are some of the most revered names in the Ghanaian music scene, including Sarkodie, Amerado, King Paluta, Jay Bahd and Black Sherif.



The nomination categories cover a diverse range of musical styles and achievements, from Best Male Artiste to Best New Artiste, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.



The Telecel Ghana Music Awards has long been regarded as a pinnacle event in the Ghanaian music calendar, and its 25th edition promises to be a milestone celebration like no other.



Check the full list of nominees below:



Best Hiplife / HipHop Artiste of The Year:



Amerado



Black Sherif’s



Medikal



Jay Bhad



King Paluta



Sarkodie



Best Hiplife Song:



Okyeame Kwame ft King Paluta – Insha Allah



Jay Bahd ft Kweku DMC, SkyFace SDW – M’asesa



Reggie Osei, Jay Bahd, O’Kenneth, Kweku DMC – Oh My Linda



Oseikrom Sikana ft Kwaku Smoke – Twatis



King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene – Y’ahite Remix



Guru – Eny3 Nwanwa



Best Highlife Artiste:



Abiana



Akwaboah



Kofi Kinaata



Kuami Eugene



FRA



Best Highlife Song:



Camidoh – Adoley



Adina ft Kofi Kinaata – Party



Amerado ft Fameye – Kweku Ananse Remix



Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo – Manodzi



Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena – My Darling



Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking



Kelvyn Boy – Vero



Kuami Eugene – Yolo



FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta – You dey Feel The Vibe



Wendy Shay – Africa Money



Best Hip Hop Song:



Lonely Road – O’Kenneth, Xlimkid



Otan – Sarkodie



Scar – Gyakie ft JDee



Sowutuom – Medikal

Dear God – Strongman



Yaya – Black Sherif



Akatanii -Kweku Smoke



The Hardest – Amerado



Best Afrobeats Song:



Hossana – Banzy Banero



Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene



Otello – Fancy Gadam ft Kuami Eugene



Liquor – KiDi



Monica – Kuami Eugene



Case Remix – Mr. Drew ft Mophty



Goodsin – Olivetheboy



Best AfroPop Song:



Super Super – Efya



Not God Remix – Fameye ft Stonebwoy



Rent Free – Gyakie



I Lied – KiDi



Terminator – King Promise



Bad Boy – Lasmid



Till We Die – Sarkodie ft Ruger



Into The Future. – Stonebwoy



Best Afrobeat/AfroPop Artiste:



Gyakie



Camidoh



KiDi



King Promise



Mr. Drew



Efya



Wendy Shay



Best Music Video:



Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo



Wasted Eyes – Amaarae



Paradise – Black Sherif



Fate – Kuami Eugene



Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene



100% – Scott Evans



Oil In My Head – Black Sherif



Kweku Playman – Kweku Smoke



Into the Future – Stonebwoy



Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi



Best Gospel Song:



Tears of Joy – Patience Nyarko

Anuonyam – Mabel Okyere



Aseda – Nace



Kaafo – Perez Muzik



Mo – Piesie Esther



100% – Scott Evans



Say Amen – Diana Hamilton



Victory – Joyce Blessing



Best Gospel Artiste:



Diana Hamilton



Joe Mettle



Joyce Blessing



Mabel Okyere



Nacee



Perez Muzik



Piesie Esther



Scott Evans



Best African Artiste:



Rema



Asake



Burna Boy



Tyla



Davido



Jzyno



Best Reggae/Dancehall Song:



Truth – DSL



Stubborn SoulJah – Epixode



Efiekuma Love – Kofi Kinaata



San Bra – Samini



Non-Stop – Stonebwoy



Eyeball Remix – Ras Kuuku ft Samini



Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist:



Epixode



Ras Kuuku



Stonebwoy



Samini



Collaboration of the Year:



Liquor – KiDi ft Stonebwoy



Lonely Road – O’Kenneth, Xlimkid



Case Remix – Mr Drew ft Mophty



Twatis – Oseikrom Sikani ft Kweku Smoke



Kwaku Ananse Remix – Amerado ft Fameye



Y’ahitte Remix – King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene

You Dey Feel The Vibe – FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta



My Darling – Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena



International Collaboration of The Year:



Scar – Gyakie ft JBee



Butter My Bread – Jyzno ft Lasmid



Terminator – King Promise ft Yung Jon



Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo



Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi



Wotowoto Season – Odumodublvck ft Black Sherif



Till We Die – Sarkodie ft Ruger



Perfect Combi – King Promise ft Gabzy



Songwriter of the Year:



Perez Muzik – Don’t Cry



Fameye – Not God



DSL – Truth



Sarkodie – Otan



Akwaboah – Esikyire



Stonebwoy – Manodzi ft Angelique Kidjo



Best Rap Performance:



The Hardest – Amerado



Warning – Eno Barony



Boasiako – FimFim



5th August (7) – Lyrical Joe



We Made It – Medikal



Otan – Sarkodie



Dear God – Strongman



Best Male Vocal Performance:



Perez Muzik – Don’t Cry (Kaafo)



Kyei Mensa – Gyidie



Kofi Karikari ft Eternity – You Are Great



Josh Blakk – Hankipanki



Camidoh – Brown Skin Girl



KiDi – I Lied



Best Female Vocal Performance:



Adina – Baby



Abiana – Far Away



Lordina The Soprano – His Grace



Queendalyn Yurglee – Hold My Hands



Niiella – temple



TiTi Owusu – Make Me Believe



Best New Artiste:



Bandy Banner

DSL



King Paluta



Maya Blu



Olivetheboy



Oseikrom Sikanii



Record of The Year:



Reckless & Sweet – Amaarae



Far Away – Abiana



Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo



Iyawo – Josh Blakk



Me Dan Wo – Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye



My Helper – Efya



Album/EP of The Year:



Taste of Africa – Abiana



Fountain Baby – Amaarae



Love & Chaos – Kuami Eugene



Planning & Plotting – Medikal



5th Dimension – Stonebwoy



Most Popular Song of the Year:



Hossana – Bandy Banero



Yaya – Black Sherif



Scar – Gyakie ft JBee



Victory – Joyce Blessing



Liquor – KiDi ft Stonebwoy



Terminator – King Promise



Monica – Kuami Eugene



Case Remix – Mr Drew ft Mophty



Aseda – Nacee



Goodsin – Olivetheboy



Otan – Sarkodie



Into the Future – Stonebwoy



Artiste of The Year:



Black Sherrif



King Promise



Kuami Eugene



Nacee



Sarkodie



Stonebwoy