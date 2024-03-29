25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards: Here's the full list of nominees

The anticipation for the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards reached its peak as the full list of nominees was unveiled at an event held at the Grand Arena in Accra.
The event, which also marked the introduction of Telecel as the new headline sponsor following Telecel's take over of Vodafone Ghana, brought together industry giants, emerging talents and music enthusiasts alike.
Scheduled to take place on June 1, 2024, the Telecel Ghana Music Awards promises to be a night of celebration, recognising the outstanding achievements and contributions of Ghanaian artistes across various genres.
Among the nominees announced are some of the most revered names in the Ghanaian music scene, including Sarkodie, Amerado, King Paluta, Jay Bahd and Black Sherif.
The nomination categories cover a diverse range of musical styles and achievements, from Best Male Artiste to Best New Artiste, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.
The Telecel Ghana Music Awards has long been regarded as a pinnacle event in the Ghanaian music calendar, and its 25th edition promises to be a milestone celebration like no other.
Check the full list of nominees below:
Best Hiplife / HipHop Artiste of The Year:
Amerado
Black Sherif’s
Medikal
Jay Bhad
King Paluta
Sarkodie
Best Hiplife Song:
Okyeame Kwame ft King Paluta – Insha Allah
Jay Bahd ft Kweku DMC, SkyFace SDW – M’asesa
Reggie Osei, Jay Bahd, O’Kenneth, Kweku DMC – Oh My Linda
Oseikrom Sikana ft Kwaku Smoke – Twatis
King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene – Y’ahite Remix
Guru – Eny3 Nwanwa
Best Highlife Artiste:
Abiana
Akwaboah
Kofi Kinaata
Kuami Eugene
FRA
Best Highlife Song:
Camidoh – Adoley
Adina ft Kofi Kinaata – Party
Amerado ft Fameye – Kweku Ananse Remix
Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo – Manodzi
Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena – My Darling
Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking
Kelvyn Boy – Vero
Kuami Eugene – Yolo
FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta – You dey Feel The Vibe
Wendy Shay – Africa Money
Best Hip Hop Song:
Lonely Road – O’Kenneth, Xlimkid
Otan – Sarkodie
Scar – Gyakie ft JDee
Sowutuom – Medikal
Dear God – Strongman
Yaya – Black Sherif
Akatanii -Kweku Smoke
The Hardest – Amerado
Best Afrobeats Song:
Hossana – Banzy Banero
Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene
Otello – Fancy Gadam ft Kuami Eugene
Liquor – KiDi
Monica – Kuami Eugene
Case Remix – Mr. Drew ft Mophty
Goodsin – Olivetheboy
Best AfroPop Song:
Super Super – Efya
Not God Remix – Fameye ft Stonebwoy
Rent Free – Gyakie
I Lied – KiDi
Terminator – King Promise
Bad Boy – Lasmid
Till We Die – Sarkodie ft Ruger
Into The Future. – Stonebwoy
Best Afrobeat/AfroPop Artiste:
Gyakie
Camidoh
KiDi
King Promise
Mr. Drew
Efya
Wendy Shay
Best Music Video:
Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Wasted Eyes – Amaarae
Paradise – Black Sherif
Fate – Kuami Eugene
Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene
100% – Scott Evans
Oil In My Head – Black Sherif
Kweku Playman – Kweku Smoke
Into the Future – Stonebwoy
Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi
Best Gospel Song:
Tears of Joy – Patience Nyarko
Anuonyam – Mabel Okyere
Aseda – Nace
Kaafo – Perez Muzik
Mo – Piesie Esther
100% – Scott Evans
Say Amen – Diana Hamilton
Victory – Joyce Blessing
Best Gospel Artiste:
Diana Hamilton
Joe Mettle
Joyce Blessing
Mabel Okyere
Nacee
Perez Muzik
Piesie Esther
Scott Evans
Best African Artiste:
Rema
Asake
Burna Boy
Tyla
Davido
Jzyno
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song:
Truth – DSL
Stubborn SoulJah – Epixode
Efiekuma Love – Kofi Kinaata
San Bra – Samini
Non-Stop – Stonebwoy
Eyeball Remix – Ras Kuuku ft Samini
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist:
Epixode
Ras Kuuku
Stonebwoy
Samini
Collaboration of the Year:
Liquor – KiDi ft Stonebwoy
Lonely Road – O’Kenneth, Xlimkid
Case Remix – Mr Drew ft Mophty
Twatis – Oseikrom Sikani ft Kweku Smoke
Kwaku Ananse Remix – Amerado ft Fameye
Y’ahitte Remix – King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene
You Dey Feel The Vibe – FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta
My Darling – Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena
International Collaboration of The Year:
Scar – Gyakie ft JBee
Butter My Bread – Jyzno ft Lasmid
Terminator – King Promise ft Yung Jon
Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi
Wotowoto Season – Odumodublvck ft Black Sherif
Till We Die – Sarkodie ft Ruger
Perfect Combi – King Promise ft Gabzy
Songwriter of the Year:
Perez Muzik – Don’t Cry
Fameye – Not God
DSL – Truth
Sarkodie – Otan
Akwaboah – Esikyire
Stonebwoy – Manodzi ft Angelique Kidjo
Best Rap Performance:
The Hardest – Amerado
Warning – Eno Barony
Boasiako – FimFim
5th August (7) – Lyrical Joe
We Made It – Medikal
Otan – Sarkodie
Dear God – Strongman
Best Male Vocal Performance:
Perez Muzik – Don’t Cry (Kaafo)
Kyei Mensa – Gyidie
Kofi Karikari ft Eternity – You Are Great
Josh Blakk – Hankipanki
Camidoh – Brown Skin Girl
KiDi – I Lied
Best Female Vocal Performance:
Adina – Baby
Abiana – Far Away
Lordina The Soprano – His Grace
Queendalyn Yurglee – Hold My Hands
Niiella – temple
TiTi Owusu – Make Me Believe
Best New Artiste:
Bandy Banner
DSL
King Paluta
Maya Blu
Olivetheboy
Oseikrom Sikanii
Record of The Year:
Reckless & Sweet – Amaarae
Far Away – Abiana
Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Iyawo – Josh Blakk
Me Dan Wo – Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye
My Helper – Efya
Album/EP of The Year:
Taste of Africa – Abiana
Fountain Baby – Amaarae
Love & Chaos – Kuami Eugene
Planning & Plotting – Medikal
5th Dimension – Stonebwoy
Most Popular Song of the Year:
Hossana – Bandy Banero
Yaya – Black Sherif
Scar – Gyakie ft JBee
Victory – Joyce Blessing
Liquor – KiDi ft Stonebwoy
Terminator – King Promise
Monica – Kuami Eugene
Case Remix – Mr Drew ft Mophty
Aseda – Nacee
Goodsin – Olivetheboy
Otan – Sarkodie
Into the Future – Stonebwoy
Artiste of The Year:
Black Sherrif
King Promise
Kuami Eugene
Nacee
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy