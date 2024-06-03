25thTGMA: Media General remains committed to supporting and nurturing talents with its platforms – Group CEO

Beatrice Agyemang

Source: 3news

Media General's CEO, Beatrice Agyemang, reaffirmed the company's commitment to nurturing young talent in the entertainment industry.

Through initiatives like Mentor and Talented Kidz, they've provided platforms for aspiring artists.



Agyemang praised the EMY Africa Awards for its impact on Ghanaian music and highlighted Media General's collaboration with Charterhouse for the awards.



She emphasized the role of technology in transforming the music industry, citing digital platforms and streaming services.

Agyemang expressed excitement about the industry's evolution and the opportunities it presents for artists.



She stressed the importance of this year's awards in celebrating music's societal impact and industry advancements.



