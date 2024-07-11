Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

$300k loss: Argentine team trolls Drake with ‘Not Like Us’ after rapper’s sports bet losing streak continues

Drake Trolled Drake

Thu, 11 Jul 2024 Source: Forbes

Drake lost a $300,000 bet on Canada defeating Argentina in the Copa America, where Argentina won 2-0 with goals from Messi and Alvarez.

The Argentine team trolled Drake with Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

Drake's recent sports betting losses total nearly $2.5 million this year, earning him a reputation for the "Drake curse."

Read full article

Source: Forbes