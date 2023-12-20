3FacesOfJeffreyNortey: Comic ‘super grateful’ for audience-overflow for maiden show

Jeffrey Nortey with colleague comedians after the event

Ghanaian actor, comic and skit maker Jeffrey Nortey has expressed profound gratitude for the huge crowd that attended his maiden show over the weekend.

The 3FacesOfJeffreyNortey comedy show took place at the Snap Cinema at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) headquarters in Accra, Saturday, December 16, 2023.



The Three Faces are: a bashful fellow who phones his confidant, Brown, telling him about embarrassing situations he has been in, a pastor who pricks the conscience of society while recounting his pitfalls and a moderate gangster.



Jeffrey Nortey played these three characters, in the aforementioned sequence, flawlessly on stage, incorporating, what seemed like rap poetry or spoken word or both.



Whenever his wordplay impressed the crowd – his mother, father and pastor present – they shouted “Bars!” That is an exclamation showing the audience appreciated his rhymes, puns, entendres, and their points.



Supporting him on stage on the night were fellow comic notables like Lekzy de Comic, General Ntatia, and DKB.

In the audience were popular entertainment figures like Yvonne Nelson, Beverly Afaglo, Vicky Zugah, Kisa Gbekle, Kalybos, Gasmilla, OB Amponsah, Foster Romanus, and Clemento Suarez, among others.



Though the event started almost 2 hours late, it ended a few minutes before midnight. The visibly satisfied attendees did not appear to be in a hurry to leave.



On the sidelines, after thrilling the paparazzi and granting fans photo opportunities, the star of the moment, Jeffrey Nortey, had a word with Class News’ Prince Benjamin (PB).



“This is my maiden show, and I’m super grateful – the turnout – I mean, [I saw] people standing… I wasn’t really expecting this but hey, people showed love, they had fun – I mean, we closed [around] 11 something [PM] and people were still waiting, the energy was still there. And I’m thankful to all those who supported,” he remarked.



Parents

“For my parents, I do my possible best to make them proud on every stage I mount, and I’m super grateful that they came here to witness greatness,” Nortey said.



He noted his parents never fought his dream of acting and doing comedy “thinking that when I grow up, I’d change my mind but hey, we’re here”.



Growth



The growing popularity of comedy in Ghana, according to Jeffrey Nortey, is because of “consistency”.



“We kept doing it, they kept doing shows, they kept supporting each other. Consistency!

“Personally, as a skit maker, I kept dropping videos, and with consistency, the people will love you, they’ll accept you, brands will come on board, we’ll all grow,” he said.



Future



“The future is bright you’d need dark shades,” he said, laughing almost like his moderate gangster character called Dragon.



“The future is so bright, and I think [of] more shows, I think we have to partner with hotels, because it looks like the venues are cliché – so partner with more hotels. They should give us the space, they shouldn’t charge us [expensively], so we can do [shows] together, back to back,” he stressed.



The Three Faces

Almost as if he were back on stage, spontaneously performing some lines, he said: “These faces have saved me, these faces have saved me.



“These faces came into my life and I’ve done a show with them. I’m not letting them go, I’m going hard on it.”



Jeffrey Nortey also revealed his desire to produce “a film with these [three] faces



“So let’s hope for the best.”