Entertainment
3Music Awards 2024: Don't be shocked if King Promise's crowned Artiste of the Year over Stonebwoy – Kojo Kinn
Sun, 18 Aug 2024 Source: Classfmonline
Kojo Kinn supports Stonebwoy’s 2024 3Music Awards MVP nomination but doubts his win, citing past differences between awards shows.
Kojo Kinn supports Stonebwoy’s 2024 3Music Awards MVP nomination but doubts his win, citing past differences between awards shows. He suggests King Promise might secure the title instead, noting how past winners have differed between the 3Music Awards and the Ghana Music Awards.
