4 facts about Juliana Okwei, the plus-size bride who ‘broke the internet’ on her wedding day

Juliana Okwei
Madam Juliana Okwei the plus size bride who went viral with her wedding visuals from her wedding on Saturday, September 7, 2024, broke the internet.
The plus-sized bride has since ignited a flurry of discussions online, with many curious about her background.
You might know her as the ‘confident’ woman who garnered attention for finding a husband despite her size. But are some amazing facts you would like to know about her
A lawyer by profession
Identified as Juliana Okwei, she is a lawyer based in the United Kingdom.
Education
Juliana began her studies at Nottingham Trent University before continuing at BPP University Law School in the UK.
She later returned to Ghana and enrolled in the Ghana School of Law in Makola, where she was called to the bar.
Pupillage
Juliana Okwei completed her pupillage at the Ghana Commercial Bank in Accra.
She is married to a fashion designer
Her husband, known as Justice, is a fashion designer popularly identified as ‘Opambour’ or ‘Fakye Onua.’ The couple met in 2020.
