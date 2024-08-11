Entertainment

47 prisoners to be freely discharged on McBrown’s 47th birthday celebration Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama Mcbrown02 Nana Ama Mcbrown

Sun, 11 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, CEO of the Crime Check Foundation, announced that actress Nana Ama McBrown will fund the release of 47 prisoners on her 47th birthday, August 15. This initiative, previously discussed with Kwarteng, is part of McBrown's commitment to philanthropy, including supporting prison inmates.



Source: Tigpost