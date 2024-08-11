47 prisoners to be freely discharged on McBrown’s 47th birthday celebration Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Source: Tigpost

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, CEO of the Crime Check Foundation, announced that actress Nana Ama McBrown will fund the release of 47 prisoners on her 47th birthday, August 15.

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, CEO of the Crime Check Foundation, announced that actress Nana Ama McBrown will fund the release of 47 prisoners on her 47th birthday, August 15. This initiative, previously discussed with Kwarteng, is part of McBrown's commitment to philanthropy, including supporting prison inmates.





Read full article