5 African tribes with unique traditions

Africa's diverse cultures showcase unique traditions across its many tribes. In Malawi, the Bantu tribe's Chewa festival involves a purification ritual for the dead. Uganda's Banyankole tribe tests a groom's potency through a ritual involving the bride's aunt. The Aka tribe in Congo practices "couvade," where fathers engage in skin-to-skin contact and even breastfeed their babies. Niger's Wodaabe tribe holds the Guérewol beauty contest, where men compete in a beauty pageant to attract women. Lastly, the Maasai tribe in Kenya and Tanzania use spittle as a sign of respect and blessing in their rituals.

