5 Reasons You Should Stay Away From Campus Dating As A Fresher

Starting university is an exciting and transformative experience, full of new opportunities and challenges. As a fresher, you'll be navigating academic pressures, building new friendships, and adjusting to an unfamiliar environment. Amidst all of this, many students are tempted by the prospect of campus dating. While relationships can be fulfilling, entering one too soon can bring unexpected complications. In this article, we explore five reasons why freshers should consider holding off on dating, allowing them to focus on their personal growth, academic success, and social exploration.

1. First relationships rarely last



This is hard to hear, especially if you’re currently dating your first love and you’ve already planned your wedding. It is said that everyone has his or her heart broken at least once. It takes learning from a first relationship to know what you like and don’t like. You learn, grow, and become a stronger person because of it.



When your first relationship has run its course, it seems nearly impossible to get back to your old life without the person you love in it.



2. Campus will be a constant reminder of your ex



The campus is a small concentrated city. Shared memories, friends, and experiences will only resurface old feelings and potentially set back the process of moving on. Even if you don’t go to the same school, the time you spent with the other person during your university experience will be hard to forget. Putting things in the past is the best way to begin your future.

3. You’re likely to see them at a party sometime or another



You and your ex probably shared mutual friends throughout your relationship so it’s likely you’ll see them at a party, or bar at some point in time. This might be the worst-case scenario, especially if there’s alcohol involved. And what will you do if you see them with someone else?



Try as hard as you can to avoid your ex, even if it means changing your party plans. Trust me, nothing good has ever come from seeing an ex at a party.



4. The emotional stress might divert your attention from the important things



Breakups are hard – emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Thinking about the situation can cloud your mind and your judgment. It’s often hard to concentrate, ultimately affecting your studies, other activities, and other relationships.

5. These are supposed to be the best years of your life



Relationships can be stressful and breakups can be even worse. Isn’t university supposed to be the time of your life? As my final year ticks away, I can’t help but think about what my university years would have been like if I hadn’t devoted so much time to a long-term relationship.



Most of you will have to learn this for yourself, but when thinking about getting into a relationship on campus, or even something else, try to stay logical before making a decision.



As Lawyer Ntikateche Bombay of ‘Kejetia vs Makola’ fame may put it, campus dating ‘is a sad distin.’ Open your eyes!



Read full article