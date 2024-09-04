Lifestyle

5 Ways to Avoid Food Wastage In This Hard Times.

Wed, 4 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

With the cost of food still rising, throwing out uneaten food and unused ingredients is frustrating and expensive and must be avoided at all costs. In Ghana, the challenge of food wastage is both pressing and impactful, exacerbated by rising food costs and a growing population. Despite a rich tradition of agricultural practices and a deep cultural appreciation for food, significant quantities of edible produce are lost each year due to storage, transportation, and consumption inefficiencies. Addressing this issue is crucial not only for economic and environmental reasons but also for enhancing food security and sustainability.

