5 Ways to Avoid Food Wastage In This Hard Times.

With the cost of food still rising, throwing out uneaten food and unused ingredients is frustrating and expensive and must be avoided at all costs. In Ghana, the challenge of food wastage is both pressing and impactful, exacerbated by rising food costs and a growing population. Despite a rich tradition of agricultural practices and a deep cultural appreciation for food, significant quantities of edible produce are lost each year due to storage, transportation, and consumption inefficiencies. Addressing this issue is crucial not only for economic and environmental reasons but also for enhancing food security and sustainability.

Here are some tips to help you reduce food wastage



1. Plan before you shop







Planning before shopping can save time and money. After checking your fridge and kitchen, start by listing the needed items. For convenience, maintain an updated list on your phone or use a whiteboard on the fridge. Additionally, consider using an app to track sales and deals at local supermarkets and stores to maximize your budget.



2. Learn which fresh foods freeze well





You would be surprised at how many fresh foods can be preserved in the freezer instead of going to waste. Freeze foods before they go bad, and use them in cooking later. Some unexpected freezer candidates include tomatoes, citrus fruit, herbs, ginger, garlic, and bread, cassava, plantain, yam, etc. You can even store sugar in the freezer to keep it fresh and prevent hardening.



3. Make meals and snacks that freeze well







Cook in bulk and freeze leftovers for quick, convenient meals. Save easy recipes that freeze well, like, soups, and Stews. Keep these recipes accessible by printing, pinning, or saving them on your phone for effortless meal planning and variety.

4. Repurpose leftovers



Try using leftovers from meals in other delicious recipes. For example: eg. Use leftover stew for jollof rice.



With a little planning, we can make sure that the food we buy doesn’t go to waste.



Read full article