Mark Okraku Mantey

Source: Tigpost

Mark Okraku-Mantey, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, reported that the construction of five planned amphitheatres is about 70% complete.

Originally announced by Dr. Mohammed Awal in 2022, the project aims to establish venues across all 16 regions by 2024.

There are ongoing calls to modernize the National Theatre.



Read full article