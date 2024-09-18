6 Safety Tips When You Lodge In Hotel

Hotel

The tragic case of Timothy Adegoke, who disappeared after checking into Hilton Royal Hotel, underscores the importance of safety in hotels. Key safety tips include taking pictures of the hotel and surroundings for identification, sharing your room number only with trusted individuals, and not disclosing personal information to hotel staff or guests. Always verify the identity of anyone at your door, report suspicious activities immediately, and familiarize yourself with entry and exit points. Trusting your instincts is crucial; if something feels off, seek help from hotel staff or local authorities.

