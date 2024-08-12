Lifestyle

6 Tips to Get Rid of Smelly Armpits

Smelly Armpit.png Smelly Armpit ?

Mon, 12 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Struggling with smelly armpits? You're not alone. Armpits are a prime spot for odor-causing bacteria due to their warm, dark, and moist environment. Special sweat glands, called apocrine glands, produce protein-rich sweat that bacteria break down, causing body odor (BO). Men have more of these glands, leading to stronger odors. The diet also plays a role—certain foods can worsen the smell. To combat the stink, wash your armpits daily and use a men’s deodorant. By taking these steps, you can effectively manage and reduce unpleasant odors.

