6-Year-Old Nan Beatz stirs up the scene with '6 Rounds' featuring Gachios and Freaky Wan

IMG 20240729 WA0021 Cover art of Nan Beatz's 6 rounds

Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana’s youngest producer, 6-year-old Nan Beatz, has released his latest single, “6 Rounds,” featuring top dancehall artists Gachios and Freaky Wan.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live