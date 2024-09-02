6-Year-Old Nan Beatz stirs up the scene with '6 Rounds' featuring Gachios and Freaky Wan

Ghana’s youngest producer, 6-year-old Nan Beatz, has released his latest single, “6 Rounds,” featuring top dancehall artists Gachios and Freaky Wan.

Starting his career with strategic releases on his 3rd birthday with Nan Beatz Riddim, Year 4 Riddim on his 4th birthday, and 5th Soulja to mark his 5th birthday, Nan Beatz has already drawn significant attention with his yearly birthday release which falls on September 2nd, showcasing his remarkable talent and ability to collaborate with prominent names in dancehall.



Building on the success of previous hits, Nan Beatz continues to impress with his innovative sound and youthful energy.



“6 Rounds” represents a new milestone in his career, highlighting his production skills and the smooth integration of dancehall rhythms with a very world class visuals to match its standards.



The collaboration with Gachios and Freaky Wan adds a dynamic layer to the track, underscoring Nan Beatz’s exceptional talent in working with established artists.

6 rounds is already generating buzz and is set to solidify his reputation as a rising star in the music industry.



Stream the track via the link below.



