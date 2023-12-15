6UFF releases new single 'Van Dijk'

Nigerian singer, 6UFF

Source: Exclusive Boafo

The new Nigerian sensation 6UFF (Pronounced Buff) has a new song titled

“Van Dijk" accompanied with an epic visualizer shot in Ghana by Fahd



Mahama, the creative director and founder of APERTUREONPOINT.



Fahd whose lens has captured the likes of Sarkodie, Popcaan, Big Shaq etc, has



added another masterpiece to his credit by working with the Nigerian



sensation, 6UFF on the visualizer of his new single “Van Dijk”.

6UFF was recently in Ghana to network and promote his single “Lukku Lukku



II” featuring Shatta Wale.



He was later seen on the streets of Jamestown in Accra with one of Africa's finest filmmakers Fahd Mahama and a group of stunt bikers, shooting a video. The visual is out now and it is one for the books.



Fahd Mahama is a filmmaker based in Ghana and has, over the years, directed



and edited top-notch video productions ranging from documentaries to music

videos.



This year alone he has to his credit a short documentary for Novartis



about sickle cell disease and also was responsible for visualizing a new series of content for the Ghana Free Zones Authority called “The Zone”.



His company APERTUREONPOINT is a multimedia production and broadcast company founded in 2017 and has a portfolio of high-quality video works in their books.



They serve clients from all across Africa and the globe.