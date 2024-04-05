73% of Ghanaian gospel musicians rent homes due to financial hardship – Brother Sammy reveals

Brother Sammy

Ghanaian gospel artist, Brother Sammy, has shed light on the financial struggles facing many in the industry, revealing that a staggering 73% of gospel musicians lack the resources to own homes, forcing them to reside in rented accommodations.

In an interview with Ruthy on The Dice Show, aired on SeanCity TV, the singer attributed this predicament to the meager compensation gospel musicians receive for their performances at events.



Expressing dismay over the disparity between the significant contributions they make through performances in renowned churches and the financial remuneration they receive, Brother Sammy emphasized the need for fair compensation for gospel artists.



He further disclosed his personal stance against accepting unfair payment terms, opting instead to venture into real estate as a means to secure financial stability and a comfortable living.

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by Tracey Boakye in introducing him to the real estate business, Brother Sammy expressed gratitude for the opportunity, citing it as instrumental in improving his financial situation.



In light of his revelations, Brother Sammy's comments shed light on the underlying financial challenges faced by many gospel musicians, underscoring the importance of fair compensation and alternative income streams to sustain livelihoods within the industry.