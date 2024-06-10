Entertainment

8 simple habits that will make you happier, according to neuroscientists

Be Happy.png Being Happy

Mon, 10 Jun 2024 Source: geediting.com

Boost your happiness with these science-backed habits: practice gratitude, get enough sleep, exercise regularly, spend time alone, connect with nature, practice mindfulness, embrace vulnerability, and engage in creative activities. These simple, daily changes can enhance your mood and overall well-being.

