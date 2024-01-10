A lot of crimes are committed in the name of God - Bridget Otoo reacts to TB Joshua’s scandal

The late Prophet TB Joshua (left) is criticized by Bridget Otoo (right)

Outspoken media personality, Bridget Otoo, has questioned why people would be surprised by the documentary released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) detailing alleged abuses by the late Prophet TB Joshua.

She stated that the findings by the BBC about the late TB Joshua do not astonish her at all because there are people who are taking advantage of the name of God to commit crimes that surpass human understanding.



Bridget Otoo indicated that people should see pastors as men of God and not God of men because of their susceptibility to sin like every other human being so, shocking findings by the BBC about the late Prophet TB Joshua should not call for alarm.



“They are men of God, not God of men but fanatics have made them “God of Men” and hence are shocked by the revelations. A lot of crimes are committed in the house of God and in the name of God. #TBJoshua,” she wrote on her X page.



Her comments came after the BBC released a documentary shedding light on alleged abuses within the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), led by the late Prophet TB Joshua.



The documentary, which has sparked widespread discussions, exposes instances of sexual abuse, rape allegations, and manipulations of miracles within the SCOAN.



Some individuals seem to believe the details in the documentary, while others have questioned why it was released at a time when the accuser is no more.

