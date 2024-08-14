Entertainment

A protective boyfriend who’s broke is a bouncer – UPSA student says

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost

A University of Professional Studies, Accra student expressed frustration about her broke and overprotective boyfriend, likening him to a "bouncer." She prefers partners with a degree and stated on a podcast that she'd rather date someone with a better financial and educational standing than someone who merely provides protection.



