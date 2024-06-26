Entertainment

A woman’s leg size can be used to determine the size of her v*gina – Counselor

Wed, 26 Jun 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Rev. Daniel Annan, a marriage and sex expert, advises couples to understand their sexual preferences and needs for better intimacy.

He emphasizes the importance of knowing each other's sexual triggers and satisfaction for a fulfilling sex life.

Annan highlights the significance of a woman's vaginal size in sexual satisfaction and urges couples to prioritize mutual understanding to enhance satisfaction and avoid relationship challenges.

