A woman’s leg size can be used to determine the size of her v*gina – Counselor

Wed, 26 Jun 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Rev. Daniel Annan, a marriage and sex expert, advises couples to understand their sexual preferences and needs for better intimacy.
He emphasizes the importance of knowing each other's sexual triggers and satisfaction for a fulfilling sex life.
Annan highlights the significance of a woman's vaginal size in sexual satisfaction and urges couples to prioritize mutual understanding to enhance satisfaction and avoid relationship challenges.
