Abbi Ima donates to Kintampo Muslim Community on her Birthday

The donation aimed at enhancing the religious practices of the worshippers

Ghanaian singer Abbi Ima celebrated her birthday in a meaningful way by extending a helping hand to the Muslim community in the Kintampo Municipality.

Known for her soulful voice and compassionate nature, she reaffirmed her commitment to philanthropy with a special donation aimed at enhancing the religious practices of the worshippers in the Municipality.



In a statement shared with her followers, Abbi Ima expressed, "On my birthday today, like always, I made a donation to the Muslim community in Kintampo Municipality."



Her dedication to giving back to the community underscores the singer's profound sense of social responsibility and empathy towards her fans and the community she lives in.

Joined by her dedicated team, Abbi Ima orchestrated the delivery of ablution cans to the prominent mosque situated behind the Tamale station. Ablution cans hold significant importance in Islamic rituals, facilitating the process of cleansing before prayer.



Through this thoughtful contribution, Abbi Ima aims to support the religious practices of the Muslim population, ensuring greater accessibility and convenience during their spiritual endeavors.



In her message, Abbi Ima invoked blessings, stating, "May the almighty Allah accept our prayers and bless everyone who helped make this possible." Her words reflect a spirit of gratitude and humility, acknowledging the collaborative efforts that made the charitable initiative a reality.