Abdul 'Duke' Fakir

Source: Skynews

Abdul "Duke" Fakir, the last original member of Motown's Four Tops, has died at 88 of heart failure.

The group, known for hits like "I Can't Help Myself" and "Reach Out I'll Be There," was a major Motown act in the 1960s.

Fakir passed away surrounded by family.



