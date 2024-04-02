Abdul Razak Amissah urges colleagues to stop reckless spending

Abdul Razak Amissah

Abdul Razak Amissah, better known as Zack in Kumawood circles, delivers a poignant message to fellow creatives, urging them to embrace financial prudence and strategic foresight.

Reflecting on his dual roles as an actor and musician, Zack warns of the perilous financial predicaments that await those who neglect careful planning, particularly in their later years.



Drawing from firsthand experiences within the entertainment industry, Zack highlights the all-too-common scenario of talented individuals squandering their earnings due to impulsive spending and lack of financial preparation.



During a recent interview with popular blogger Zionfelix, Zack emphasized the imperative for creatives to chart their financial futures deliberately. He underscored the significance of self-reliance over dependence, advocating for a shift away from soliciting financial handouts.

Expressing dismay at the prevalent trend of creatives resorting to begging, Zack calls for collective action towards responsible financial management.



In sharing his personal ethos regarding fiscal discipline, Zack reveals a steadfast commitment to spending within one's means. He emphasizes the importance of adhering to a strict budgeting principle, wherein expenditures are contingent upon available funds.



Zack encourages his peers to adopt a similar approach, emphasizing the necessity of proactively planning for financial stability and independence.