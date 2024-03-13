Abiana urges media to promote female artistes

Abiana

Ghanaian songstress, Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson, known as Abiana, has called for better promotion of female musicians in Ghana, urging music producers, event organizers, and media personalities to step up their efforts.

Speaking on Onua Showbiz with Nana Kwame Gyan last Saturday, March 9, 2024, Abiana emphasized the need for more support towards female artists. She highlighted the return of Becca to music after focusing on family as a significant moment, inspiring female artists balancing career and personal life.



Abiana voiced concern over male dominance in the industry, attributing it partly to media bias favoring male musicians. She lamented how this bias discourages some female artists from pursuing their dreams.

Calling for change, Abiana urged radio stations and other media outlets to allocate equal slots for male and female musicians, aiming for a 50% representation for each gender. She sees this as a crucial step in promoting gender equality in Ghana's music scene.



Abiana, a recipient of the Best Female Vocal Performance award at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, remains dedicated to her craft and advocates for a fairer landscape for female artists.