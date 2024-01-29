Abrewa Nana calls for inclusive media coverage in Ghana's music industry

Abrewa Nana

Ghanaian music icon, Abrewa Nana, has raised concerns about the media's biased treatment of 'A-List' artists, emphasizing that it hampers the overall growth of the country's music scene.

In an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz, she stressed the need for a more united and inclusive front, highlighting the divisive impact of spotlighting only a select few artists.



According to Abrewa Nana, prevalent media practices contribute to the perception that Ghanaian artists are not performing well on the global stage. She argued for a shift towards providing equal opportunities to a diverse range of talents, mirroring successful approaches employed by other countries.

Expressing dissatisfaction with existing disparities in the industry, Abrewa Nana urged industry leaders, record labels, and policymakers to implement measures that break down barriers hindering the progress of musicians, especially emerging talents. She championed the creation of an environment that supports artists from all backgrounds, emphasizing the importance of unity.



"I believe in a music industry that provides equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of their background or origin. It's time for us to come together and create a space where talent can flourish, irrespective of gender, ethnicity or socio-economic status," she said.