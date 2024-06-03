Actor Lilwin arrested over fatal accident

Lil Win

Source: Mynewsgh

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin was arrested by the Manhyia Divisional Police Command’s MTTD following his discharge from the hospital after an accident.

He was seen in a wheelchair boarding a police vehicle.



The arrest is linked to the accident that caused injuries and the death of a 3-year-old boy.



Lilwin, blamed for overspeeding, was involved in the accident while promoting his movie "A Country Called Ghana."

The bereaved family accused him of neglect, prompting public outcry for his arrest.



Some demanded a drug test, reminiscent of Funny Face's case.



Lilwin initially dismissed the family's claims, later apologized through his camp.



