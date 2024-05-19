Actor Twumasi condemns bloggers for destroying celebrities' reputation

Kwaku Twumasi

Veteran Kumawood actor, Kwaku Twumasi, has criticized Ghanaian bloggers for delighting in damaging the reputations of prominent figures in the country.

Twumasi lamented the shift in focus by these bloggers from promoting the positive contributions of personalities to spreading false information about them.



Recalling an incident involving media personality Nana Ama McBrown, Twumasi highlighted how a blogger fabricated a video accusing her of snubbing him at an event.



He expressed his dismay, stating, "They are always promoting bad news every day. It’s difficult for me to derive meaning from their actions, but that’s how human beings are."

Twumasi recounted an encounter with McBrown at a funeral, where they had a pleasant conversation and shared a meal. However, a distorted version of the event circulated on social media, falsely portraying McBrown's actions.



Offering advice to celebrities, Twumasi urged vigilance in public activities to avoid falling prey to bloggers' traps, emphasizing the constant scrutiny they face.



These remarks were made during an interview with Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku show, where Twumasi voiced his concerns regarding the detrimental impact of sensationalist blogging on celebrities' lives and careers.