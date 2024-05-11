Actors safety on set is not always regarded - Gloria Sarfo

Gloria Sarfo

Actress Gloria Sarfo has voiced her concern over the lack of attention given to the safety and well-being of actors on Ghanaian movie sets.

During an interview on TV3, Sarfo urged the movie industry to take action on this matter, emphasizing the need to learn from recent incidents.



"We don’t prioritize our safety or well-being at all," Sarfo remarked, highlighting the pervasive disregard for essential precautions, even in urban filming locations.



Sarfo emphasized the need for a concerted effort to prioritize safety on set, pointing out the risks actors often face without adequate consideration from producers, directors, or filmmakers.

She recounted instances where actors express concerns about unsafe practices, only to be dismissed by production staff, citing adherence to script requirements.



Sarfo stressed her proactive approach to addressing on-set issues, stating her willingness to speak up about concerns regarding costumes, catering, and other vital aspects of production.