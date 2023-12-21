Actress slams Emeka Ike over accusation against his ex-wife

Popular actor, Emeka Ike

Veteran actress, Shan George, has taken a swipe at her colleague, Emeka Ike, over the recent interview he granted regarding what he faced while he was married to his ex-wife, Suzanne Emma.

It would be recalled that his marriage with Emma officially ended on July 13, 2015, following allegations of constant battery, leading to its dissolution by a Lagos Island Customary Court.



The actor, during an interview on Channels TV, said he underwent a prolonged period of depression, faced challenges in his marriage, and encountered conflicts with colleagues within the Nollywood industry, which account for his extended absence from the screen.



Emeka Ike opened up about his struggles, expressing that the depression stemmed from marital issues, leading him to conceal himself due to the shame associated with his perceived shortcomings.



According to the thespian, he left home for the US with just a luggage, not knowing that his wife had allegedly plotted his downfall.

The movie star said, Emma shut down his secondary school and removed all of his properties at home, adding he came back to an empty house.



However, reacting to the interview on a blog, Shan George claimed that Emma didn’t do anything wrong, urging Emeka to promote the movie he recently featured and leave his ex-wife alone.



She wrote: “Emeka Ike should just promote the movie he’s trying to promote and leave Emma out of it. Emma has not done anything wrong. Emeka ike rest abeg”.