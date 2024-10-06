Adane Best goes ‘Topless’ on stage at 2024 African Legends Night

Adane Best

Source: Ghanaweekend

The 2024 African Legends Night concert, held on October 5 at the Accra International Conference Centre, showcased exceptional African music. Headlined by Yvonne Chaka Chaka and featuring artists like Adane Best, the event highlighted highlife music, with Adane's shirtless performance surprising the audience and becoming a memorable moment of the night.





